Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 813 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. 6,468,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,846. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

