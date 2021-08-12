Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 12,421 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

