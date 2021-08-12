Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 947 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $193.61. 54,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

