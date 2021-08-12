Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 103 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.33. 37,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $357.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

