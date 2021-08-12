Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $263,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $12.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $699.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,267. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $714.15. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $629.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

