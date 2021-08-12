Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.59% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 36,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 97,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.31. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

