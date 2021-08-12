Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,345,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. The company has a market cap of $457.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

