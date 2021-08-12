Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 82 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.48. The stock had a trading volume of 58,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,166. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.