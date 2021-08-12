Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.14 on Thursday, reaching $578.34. 9,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.05 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

