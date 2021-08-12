Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

