Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.99. 22,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.