Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $274.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,015. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

