Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,159. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $99.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

