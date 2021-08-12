Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,303. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

