Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares during the period.

DSI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

