Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.94. 166,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,882,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

