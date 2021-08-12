Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,084. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $276.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFMT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $40,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,501,369 shares of company stock worth $6,301,511. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

