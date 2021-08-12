Peavine Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,904 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,701,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.