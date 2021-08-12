PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.

PDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 8,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,252. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $322.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.58.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $48,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

