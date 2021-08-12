Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $101,184,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.