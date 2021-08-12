PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.30. The company has a market cap of $324.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

