Paula Bell Sells 140,000 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Paula Bell bought 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($163.68).

On Thursday, June 24th, Paula Bell acquired 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £123.48 ($161.33).

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell purchased 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £126.99 ($165.91).

Shares of LON SPT traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock had a trading volume of 940,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,504. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective for the company.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

