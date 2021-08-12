Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,639. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

