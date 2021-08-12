Patrick Decker Sells 9,106 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,506,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Decker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79.

On Friday, July 9th, Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58.

XYL stock opened at $130.22 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

