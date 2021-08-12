Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.07. Approximately 20,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,028,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

PRTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $766.60 million, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $833,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.