Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a C$52.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.40.

Shares of PKI opened at C$38.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.18 and a one year high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

