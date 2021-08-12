Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

