Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $334.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,926,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.99. 12,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

