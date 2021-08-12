Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Park-Ohio worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

PKOH stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a PE ratio of -852.38 and a beta of 1.35. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

