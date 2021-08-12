Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$14.62 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.64.

POU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

