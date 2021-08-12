PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading 10% Higher

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares were up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $68.02. Approximately 2,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

