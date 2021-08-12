Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

