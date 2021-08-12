Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 7,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,472. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

