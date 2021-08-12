Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 64,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

