Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

