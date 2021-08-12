Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 188,828,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,924,012. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $561,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 278.2% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

