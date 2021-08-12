Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

