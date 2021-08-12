Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 18,733 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 807,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.72 during trading on Wednesday. 187,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,740. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.