Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $276.41. 5,776,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.