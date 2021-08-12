Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $40.71 on Wednesday, reaching $1,485.23. 916,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,872. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,452.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

