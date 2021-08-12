Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.38. 3,043,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,334. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

