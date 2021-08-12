Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,066 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.35. 1,068,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,708. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

