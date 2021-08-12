Pacific Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 194,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $89.43.

