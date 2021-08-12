Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,303 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 143,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,051 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67.

