Owl Rock Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.
Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,053.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,648,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,428,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,492,016.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,038,870 shares of company stock worth $15,123,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 502,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
