Owl Rock Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,053.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,648,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,428,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $510,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,492,016.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,038,870 shares of company stock worth $15,123,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 502,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

