Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$4.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 612,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

