Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,588. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Owens Corning by 41.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

