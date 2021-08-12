Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4697 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 32,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,817. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.