Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Purchases $366,600.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

