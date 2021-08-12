Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Otonomy stock remained flat at $$1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

